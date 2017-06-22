US Anti-Russia Sanctions Bill Would Pass House if Vote Held Now - Official

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik White House Reportedly Seeks to Weaken Senate Bill on Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Karlov spoke after he and Russian Senator Igor Chernyshenko held meetings with Congressmen Don Young and Dana Rohrabacher on the Capitol Hill earlier in the day.

"We exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation between our countries, and about its perspectives, and about the bill that concerns us all," Karlov said. "If the vote on the legislation was held now, the House members would vote in favor of the bill."

He noted, however, that it was still too early to say how the House would vote.

Karlov added that both lawmakers that they talked with on Wednesday believed that the bill would by absolutely harmful for US-Russia bilateral relations.

"They also showed to us that they care about the US-Russia relations and do not consider it possible to support this bill," he added.

On June 15, the US Senate voted in favor of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016, the allegation which Russia strongly denies. The new sanctions include additional punitive measures against Russia’s defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with the country's banks and energy companies.