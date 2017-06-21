North Korea Ready for Missile, Nuclear Test Moratorium if US Halts Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea is not ruling out a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests if the United States abandons the practice of holding large-scale military drills, North Korean Ambassador to India Kye Chun Yong said Wednesday.

"We can speak of suspension of our nuclear and missile tests under circumstances. If the United States completely stops large-scale military drills, for some time or on a permanent basis, then we too shall stop temporarily … We could hold talks on moratorium on arms tests," Kye said.

According to Kye, Pyongyang is ready for negotiations with the United States "at any time, but without any preconditions."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula escalated as Pyongyang carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in the recent months, which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

As a response to the potential use of nuclear weapons, the United States sent a strike group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula, where it began exercises with the South Korean navy.

US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of its military activities. The North Korean top officials said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in case of possible US military aggression.