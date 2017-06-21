MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A number of newly-elected parliamentarians of The Republicans are in the process of creating a separate parliamentary group in coalition with the Union of Democrats and Independents (UDI) party. The Republicans member Thierry Solere said on Wednesday that this coalition would be open for dialogue with the government and would support it on a case-by-case basis.

"Some of the lawmakers within The Republicans party were elected because they were protected by Macron's team, which intentionally chose not to field their candidates for these particular constituencies. Others earlier expressed their will to work with president Macron, so, I suppose, almost one third of the elected parliamentarians with The Republicans party will become an ally to the newly elected president," Dhuicq said.

Dhuicq believes that Macron's liberal ideology swept across French politics and is becoming the country’s only political reality.

"Actually, Macron's liberal ideology is the only reality today. A large part of the former Socialist party and a larger part of the LR party were already converted to it. So, for these people politics is secondary to economics," he stressed, adding that many of these lawmakers are also driven by personal ambitions.

President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party allied with the Democratic Movement (MoDem) gained an absolute majority with 350 out of 577 seats in the lower house of French Parliament as a result of the second round of the French legislative election.

The right-wing forces, including The Republicans and UDI, received a total of 137 seats, losing almost a half of their parliamentarians from the 2012-2017 parliament. Marine Le Pen's National Front (FN) party received a mere 8 sets in the new parliament. The left-wing parties also saw a defeat, with the former ruling Socialist Party getting 29 seats.