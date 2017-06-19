Macron's La Republique En Marche Secures Absolute Victory in Parliament Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the French nation cast their ballots to choose new members for the country's 577-seat National Assembly, or the lower house of the French Parliament. The voter turnout was around 43 percent.

© AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/POOL Macron's Party Allied With MoDem Gains 350 Seats in National Assembly

According to the French Interior Ministry, the REM party received 308 seats in the parliament, while its ally, the Democratic Movement (MoDem), won 42 seats.

In the lead-up to Sunday's vote, the country's pollsters predicted that the REM, along with the MoDem, would get the most number of seats. In particular, the Elabe poll said that the two parties could win anywhere from 395 to 425 mandates.

© REUTERS/ Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool Macron’s Party Gaining Absolute Majority in National Assembly

The ministry's figures showed that The Republicans party won 113 seats, the Socialist Party got 29, the Union of Democrats and Independents received 18, the Communist Party secured 10. Former French presidential candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon and Marine Le Pen have also become parliamentarians, as their Unsubmissive France and National Front parties won 17 and eight seats, respectively.

A number of world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, have already congratulated Macron on his party's victory majority in the National Assembly, and expressed their hope for strengthened cooperation.

Media reported, citing France's government spokesman Christophe Castaner, that following the elections, the country's government would resign. This would mostly be a symbolic move, however, and will take place after the parliamentary vote.