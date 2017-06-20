Russia, Kyrgyzstan Sign Declaration on Strengthening of Strategic Partnership

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Almazbek Atambayev began his five-day working visit to Russia on Monday.

According to the declaration, the two countries will enhance cooperation in the defense and military areas, as well as technical cooperation, focusing particular attention on strengthening Kyrgyzstan's army and law enforcement agencies.

Moscow and Bishkek will enhance also cooperation on such issues as counterterrorism, and the struggle against drugs and smuggling activities, the declaration said.

The declaration is not the only document Atambayev has signed during his visit. Other agreements focused on defense industry cooperation, Kyrgyzstan's debts, cooperation between the statistical services of the two states, and financial intelligence.