Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, a tourist resort camp near the capital city of Bamako was attacked with shooting heard by locals. Two people were reportedly killed with another 32 taken hostage but then successfully rescued. An official at the Malian Ministry of Internal Security said that jihadists might be behind the attack.

"We strongly condemn this bloody crime, obviously aimed at destabilizing the situation and undermining the process of internal political settlement in Mali," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement reiterated unequivocal support for the efforts of the Malian leadership to provide security and achieve national consensus based on the accord on peace and reconciliation of 2015.

Mali has been a target for several terrorist attacks over the recent years. The terror surge followed the events of 2012 when a coup and a pro-independence rebellion in the northern region of Azawad eventually led to militant groups with ties to al-Qaeda taking over the north before being pushed back with French support.

In 2015, a peace accord was signed between the government and the Tuareg coalition of rebel groups, providing for a range of concessions, such as the broader representation of the northerners and independence fighters in government institutions.

In June, the government announced a national referendum on constitutional changes stipulated by the settlement agreement.