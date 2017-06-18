Lavrov to Hold Talks With Chinese Counterpart on BRICS Meeting Sidelines

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday, a source in the Russian delegation said.

Lavrov has arrived in Beijing to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries. During a two-day meeting the ministers are set discuss the settlement of major conflicts, including in the Middle East and Africa, as well as countering threat of the international terrorism.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies — Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa — which comprises over one third of the world’s population. In 2017, BRICS is chaired by China. The 2017 BRICS Summit is scheduled to begin in September in Xiamen in the eastern Fujian province.