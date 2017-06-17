Putin Comments on New US Senate's Sanctions Against Russia

The new sanctions include additional punitive measures against Russia’s defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with the country's banks and energy companies.
"We should look how it will happen, that is why, it is too early to speak about our reciprocal measures," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel aired on Saturday.
Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly said that Russia didn't interfere in the US presidential election, calling the accusations groundless and a result of the internal struggle in DC.
