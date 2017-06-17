Putin Comments on New US Senate's Sanctions Against Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Senate voted in favor of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016, the allegation which Moscow strongly denies.

The new sanctions include additional punitive measures against Russia’s defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restrict dealings with the country's banks and energy companies.

"We should look how it will happen, that is why, it is too early to speak about our reciprocal measures," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel aired on Saturday.

Russian officials, including Putin, have repeatedly said that Russia didn't interfere in the US presidential election, calling the accusations groundless and a result of the internal struggle in DC.