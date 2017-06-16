Kremlin Comments on German, Austrian Discontent Over US Anti-Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern criticized the new US anti-Russian sanctions, saying that the use of political sanctions that "should not be linked to economic interests."

"The fact is that many farmers and industrial producers in Germany bear direct losses in connection with these sanctions. Therefore, of course the manifestation of discontent is understandable," Peskov told reporters.

The US Senate approved on Wednesday a measure that would expand sanctions against Russia and limit the US president’s ability to lift the restrictive measures.

Peskov reaffirmed Moscow's belief that sanctions "are capable of causing additional harm not only to us but also to those who support these sanctions and those who join them."