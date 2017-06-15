Register
    The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014

    Trump Ready to Name Republican Activist Craft Next Ambassador to Canada

    Trump is reportedly set to announce the appointment of a Republican campaign donor Kelly Knight Craft as the next ambassador to Canada.

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
    US, Canada Vow to Boost Cooperation Ahead of NAFTA Talks
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump is set to announce the appointment of a Republican campaign donor Kelly Knight Craft as the next ambassador to Canada, US media reported.

    The announcement is expected on Wednesday evening, Bloomberg News reported citing a White House official.

    Craft has accepted an offer to serve as the US envoy to Canada in early May, but the administration's final decision was not made public at that point, according to the media.

    The nominee's husband, billionaire Joe Craft who serves as the CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, has given $2 million to Karl Rove's American Crossroads Super PAC in 2010, $250,000 in 2014, and $500,000 each to other Republican super PACs, according to US Center For Responsive Politics.

