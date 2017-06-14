US Received No Official Info on Next Round of Astana Talks Yet

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The United States has not yet received an invitation to participate in a new round of Astana talks on Syria, scheduled for the beginning of July, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol said on Wednesday.

The ambassador told journalists that the United States had not received any official information from the Kazakh government yet, adding that he was aware about the next round of talks being scheduled for July 4-5.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said July 4-5 were most likely dates for the next round of talks on Syria in Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana, adding that the preparation of the meeting was underway.

On June 7, Krol said Washington had received an invitation to participate in the meeting on June 12-13. However, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on June 8 that the talks had been postponed.

The latest round of Astana talks, held in May, resulted in an agreement to create four safe zones in Syria. The monitoring and management of the safe zones is carried out by military personnel from the ceasefire guarantor states, which are Russia, Turkey and Iran.