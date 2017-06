© REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas Lavrov, Tillerson Agree Qatar Crisis Should Be Resolved Through Negotiations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that every foreign counterpart he has spoken with has asked him to improve US-Russian relations.

"I have yet to have a bilateral, a one-on-one, a pullaside [meeting] with a single counterpart in any country… that has not said to me, ‘Please address your relationship with Russia,’ " Tillerson told senators. "They believe that worsening this [US-Russian] relationship will ultimately worsen their situation."