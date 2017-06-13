US Senate Rejects Resolution to Bar $510Mln Munitions Sale to Saudi Arabia

© AP Photo/ Mosa'ab Elshamy Saudi Arabia Hopes to Go Self-Sufficient With Weapons by 2030

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators voted 53-47 against advancing Senate Joint Resolution 42, Senator Rand Paul’s motion to block the $510 million sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

The precision-guided munitions were included in President Donald Trump’s proposed $110 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Trump and Saudi King Salman announced the deal when the president was in Riyadh last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Paul denounced Saudi Arabia’s imprisonment of human rights activists, executions and the blockade of Yemen, and criticized supporters of the bill who say it will create US jobs.

"Isn't that swell, we're going to give money to people who behead you and crucify you to create jobs," Paul told the Senate press gallery.

Other senators spoke in favor of the sale, saying it would help Saudi Arabia defeat the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The resolution came closer than Paul’s previous attempts to block weapons sales to the kingdom. Last year, Senators voted 71-27 against a bill by Paul and Senators Chris Murphy and Al Franken that would have blocked the sale of $1.15 billion in Abrams tanks and other weapons to Saudi Arabia.