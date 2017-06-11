Macron's Party Could Win Over 400 Seats in 577-Seat French Parliament - Poll

© AP Photo/ Francois Mori Former Stripper on the Ballot for French Parliamentary Election

PARIS (Sputnik) — According to the Elabe poll for BFMTV, in the first round of election, Macron's party could gather support of 32.6 percent of voters, while The Republicans center-right conservative party will be backed by 20.9 percent and the right-wing National Front (FN) party would win 13.1 percent.

The pollster predicts a historically low turnout of 49.6 percent.

According to the latest data of the French Interior Ministry after 56.9 percent of ballots counted, candidates of Macron's party are getting 26.74 percent of the votes, followed by The Republicans with 16.18 percent.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.