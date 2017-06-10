Qatari FM Confirms Doha Interested in Positive Relations With Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The interview was carried out amid the crisis in Qatar’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt which cut off ties with Doha on Monday after accusing it of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.

"As far as our relations with Iran are concerned, everyone wants position relations with Iran, Iran is a neighbor. The countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf have some disputes and concerns, but the strategic choice of all the countries is to maintain dialogue with Iran… and we, in the state of Qatar, support these efforts," Al Thani said during his visit to Moscow.

The diplomatic row came in the wake of the Qatar News Agency posting a speech attributed to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , in which he supported building relations with Iran.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked and the speech was published by hackers that had nothing to do with the Qatari leader.