WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two meetings have supposedly already taken place, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

US and Russian officials last met two weeks ago in Jordan with Jordanian officials present, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said the civil war in Syria has practically stopped and the situation has generally improved following the signing of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in the country.