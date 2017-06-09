Leaders of SCO Member States Sign Decree on Admitting India, Pakistan to Bloc

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov What You Need to Know About Shanghai Cooperation Organization

ASTANA (Sputnik) The leaders of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan during the summit session signed the document on the finalization of the procedure of accession of India and Pakistan to the bloc.

The members of the organization also signed an SCO convention on countering extremism and adopted the statement of the bloc leaders about the joint fight against international terrorism.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a political, military and economic alliance comprising Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The list of countries that applied for SCO membership includes Pakistan, India and Iran. Belarus, Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan hold observer status in the organization, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Armenia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka hold status of dialogue partners.