© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin: US Citizens Misled by Information on Alleged Russian Meddling in Election

ASTANA (Sputnik) — According to Putin, the domestic situation in the US negatively affects efforts to solve the crises in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We see what is happening in Syria and generally in the Middle East, in Iraq, what is happening in Afghanistan," Putin said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit session with restricted access.

"It must be said that the domestic political situation in the United States does not contribute to the type of international format work that would advance to such a constructive systemic level," he added.