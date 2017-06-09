Register
09 June 2017
    In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

    'Big Circus': US' Russia Hysteria Meant to Distract From Real American Crises

    Thursday’s testimony by fired FBI director James Comey before a US Senate intelligence committee hearing was built up as of the most anxiously awaited Washington moments in decades.

    Comey testified Thursday that President Donald Trump lied to the American public when he said that he fired the FBI chief for undermining the morale of the agency Comey had led since 2013. He said there was no doubt his dismissal stemmed from "the Russia investigation," adding to widespread paranoia in the US over Russia's alleged, and yet unproven, meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

    Mike Hersh, National Communications Director at Progressive Democrats of America, told By Any Means Necessary host Eugene Puryear that, contrary to the hype, there was nothing substantial about Comey's testimony.

    "I would say… it was all headline and no substance, from what I saw… It was just kind of hints of things that may be there, but whenever anybody tried to drill deeper… Comey said ‘Well, I can't tell you. We are going to have to talk about that in closed session,'" Hersh said.

    "Now, if their closed session delivers something, whereas you're bringing up, is this about collusion? With who, by who, for what, I'd love to hear what that's all about. But we haven't heard anything substantial today."

    In his testimony Comey revealed that he orchestrated the leak of accounts of conversations with Trump, as he thought it might lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation.

    "That might be the biggest takeaway right there. Him orchestrating leaks has nothing to substantiate things that he said," Hersh pointed out.

    ​"Towards the end of the hearing what he was saying was something like [the Russians'] involvement was on the highest level. And I was thinking, how does he know that? Where does he get that information? What happened, who did it, specifically? And we were very soft on any of that."

    Hersh also noted that Congress should have focused instead on things that are much more important to Americans.

    "The most important point in this whole thing is why we are talking about these allegations," he said. "Americans have been hacking American elections for years, and that hasn't come up. We're not talking about how Americans have been interfering with American privacy without warning, in violation of the bill of rights… how we need to raise the minimum wage… how we need to slash the military budget… how people still need health care years into the Obamacare experiment," he lamented.

    "It seems like this is shaping up as just another huge distraction, another big circus in American politics, while the fundamental question [is]… why some people have so much and other people have so little they don't even have enough to get by."

    Ex-FBI Director Comey Testifies in Russia Probe at Senate Intel Committee
    Showtime: US Senate Intel Panel Releases Comey Testimony on Trump-Russia Probe
    Comey on the Hill: DC Bars Offer ‘Covfefe’ Drink Specials for Thursday's Show
    Tags:
    testimony, Donald Trump, James Comey, Russia, United States
