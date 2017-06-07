Register
18:26 GMT +307 June 2017
    Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US Senators Trying to Force Russia Sanctions Into Upcoming Iran Bill

    © AP Photo/ Brett Carlsen
    Politics
    A bipartisan group of US senators is reportedly trying to insert anti-Russia sanctions into a bill that would impose new sanctions on Iran for its ballistics program.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the Senate leaders and other lawmakers trying to add an amendment to the Iran sanctions legislation that would impose new measures against Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing senior Senate aides.

    The Iran sanctions bill is expected to be introduced later on Wednesday, according to the report.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JIM WATSON
    US Congress Would Consider Authorizing Military Force in Syria - McConnell
    The newspaper said the exact nature of the sanctions was not clear, but the amendment could include existing legislation that addresses the situation in Ukraine, the Syrian war or Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.

    Among the bills being considered is one from the Senate Banking Committee chairman Mike Crapo and ranking member Sherrod Brown that would codify Ukraine-related sanctions. The bill targets Russia’s mining, rail and metals sectors and Russian officials’ US assets.

    Other bills include one introduced by Senators John McCain and Benjamin Cardin that would sanction Russia’s defense, intelligence and energy sectors.

    Senators Lindsey Graham and others introduced a third bill that would allow Congress to override any decision by President Donald Trump to remove anti-Russia sanctions.

    McConnell and ranking Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer are in talks with the bills' authors about adding their measures to the Iran bill, The Washington Post said.

