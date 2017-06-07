US Senators Trying to Force Russia Sanctions Into Upcoming Iran Bill

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is among the Senate leaders and other lawmakers trying to add an amendment to the Iran sanctions legislation that would impose new measures against Russia, The Washington Post reported, citing senior Senate aides.

The Iran sanctions bill is expected to be introduced later on Wednesday, according to the report.

The newspaper said the exact nature of the sanctions was not clear, but the amendment could include existing legislation that addresses the situation in Ukraine, the Syrian war or Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, which Moscow denies.

Among the bills being considered is one from the Senate Banking Committee chairman Mike Crapo and ranking member Sherrod Brown that would codify Ukraine-related sanctions. The bill targets Russia’s mining, rail and metals sectors and Russian officials’ US assets.

Other bills include one introduced by Senators John McCain and Benjamin Cardin that would sanction Russia’s defense, intelligence and energy sectors.

Senators Lindsey Graham and others introduced a third bill that would allow Congress to override any decision by President Donald Trump to remove anti-Russia sanctions.

McConnell and ranking Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer are in talks with the bills' authors about adding their measures to the Iran bill, The Washington Post said.