Tillerson: Trump Seeks Dialogue With Russia So 'That We Might Make Progress'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has been clear that he seeks constructive relationship with Russia despite Washington's ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections, State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated during a news conference on Tuesday.

"The president's been clear to me: do not let what's happened over here in the political realm prevent you from the work that you need to do on this relationship [with Russia] and he's been quite clear with me…that we might make progress," Tillerson said during his visit to New Zealand.

Tillerson added that Trump believes Russia is an "important global player." The state secretary noted that the current relationship between Washington and Moscow is at a low point and is deteriorating.

The United States has two ongoing congressional investigations into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian officials as well as an FBI probe into the matter.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the public attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues in the United States.

Trump has called the investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US election and ties to his campaign a "witch hunt."