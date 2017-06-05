'Not at All': White House Denies Trump Slammed London Mayor Over Religious Issue

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay UK Leaders' London Bridge Attack Response Misses Underlying Causes of Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When asked whether Trump was attacking the mayor of London because he is Muslim, Sanders stated, "Not at all. I think to suggest something like that is really ridiculous."

On Sunday, Trump in a Twitter post responded to the mayor's statement after London terror attack, writing: "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!"

Trump continued feud with Khan on Monday and called the mayor's words "pathetic excuse."

Sanders contended that Trump was not "picking a fight" with the mayor, but rather reiterated his belief that the US has to be committed to national security.

Khan on Sunday expressed condolences to the relatives of those affected by the two terror incidents and condemned the act in the strongest possible terms.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!