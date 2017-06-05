Frontrunners: UK Conservatives Might Get 42% Votes in Election - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Labour Party is projected to gain 38 percent of votes and get 268 seats, while the Liberal Democrats are likely to receive nine percent of votes and 13 seats in the election slated for Thursday.

The UK Independent Party (UKIP) might receive support of three percent of the voters, but get no seats in the parliament.

The Tories lost three seats, compared to the survey held on Saturday, while the Labour got seven additional seats. In general, the Conservatives are set to get 21 seats less than the required majority.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.