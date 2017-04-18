May made the announcement during her speech outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday, saying that though she had "reluctantly come to the decision on early election," Bin her opinion, the only way to guarantee stability "for years ahead" is to have early election.

"[We] need unity in Westminster, but instead there is division," May said.

© AP Photo/ Alastair Grant UK Labour Party Enjoys Lowest Support Level Since June 2009 - Poll

May stressed that the current government has the right plan for negotiating with the EU.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the UK has "a one-off chance" to get the election done while the EU agrees on negotiating the position.

May then announced that she is set to move for legislation to hold the election in the House of Commons on April 19.

Current polls indicate that Theresa May would be the leading candidate in the upcoming snap election.

With the PM calling for a general election on 8 June, 50% say she would be make the best PM, 14% for Jeremy Corbyn, 36% don't know pic.twitter.com/qhhdCe5nFe — YouGov (@YouGov) April 18, 2017

On June 23, 2016, Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum, with 52 percent voting to leave the EU. Theresa May, who was appointed prime minister right after the country voted in favour of Brexit, triggered Article 50 on March 29, 2017, formally beginning the process of the UK leaving the European Union.