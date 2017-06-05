Ambassador Kislyak Doing His Job, Had No 'Sessions' With US Officials - Putin

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin: US Citizens Misled by Information on Alleged Russian Meddling in Election

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak is doing his job in the United States, he had no 'sessions' with the US officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"You see, there were no sessions. When I saw that my jaw dropped," Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly.

The president noted that he could not comment on the routine work of the ambassador.

"No clue. I am telling you honestly. I don’t know. That’s an ambassador's every day, routine work. Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the US reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? It's just absurd," Putin said answering the question if that meant that there were no meetings between Kislyak and members of US President Donald Trump team.

The president said that if there had been something meaningful the ambassador would have made a report to the Foreign Minister, and the minister would have made a report to him but there have been none.

"His boss is the foreign minister. Do you think I have the time to talk to our ambassadors all over the world every day? This is nonsense," the Russian president stressed.

"Russia had no channels of communication with neither campaign, the campaigns of the US Presidential candidates. None whatsoever. Russia did not set up and did not have any channels with anyone," Putin said, commenting on media reports that Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump son-in-law, reportedly discussed with Kislyak in December establishing a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"There may have been official contacts with the campaigns of all the candidates, which is a standard diplomatic practice," the president noted.

Putin said that he was not aware of such a proposal and therefore could not comment on it.

"I am not aware of such a proposal. No such proposal ever reached me," the president said.

"I just find it amazing how you created a sensation where there wasn't anything at all. And proceeded to turn that sensation into a tool for fighting the sitting president. You know, you're just very resourceful people there, well done, probably your lives there are boring," Putin said.

The president added that he had not talked to the ambassador about with meetings with the members of Trump team.

"No, I haven't… because if there had been something meaningful he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me. There weren't even any reports…. Nothing to talk about. There was not even a specific discussion of sanctions or something else," Putin said.

Kelly also asked Putin about his relations with former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn. If Mr Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr Flynn was fired from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail," the president joked.