Register
04:17 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC

    Ambassador Kislyak Doing His Job, Had No 'Sessions' With US Officials - Putin

    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8120

    Vladimir Putin said that Russian ambassador to the United States had no 'sessions' with the US officials.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Putin: US Citizens Misled by Information on Alleged Russian Meddling in Election
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak is doing his job in the United States, he had no 'sessions' with the US officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    "You see, there were no sessions. When I saw that my jaw dropped," Putin said in an interview with NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly.

    The president noted that he could not comment on the routine work of the ambassador.

    "No clue. I am telling you honestly. I don’t know. That’s an ambassador's every day, routine work. Do you think, an ambassador from any place in the world or from the US reports to me daily as to whom he meets with and what they discuss? It's just absurd," Putin said answering the question if that meant that there were no meetings between Kislyak and members of US President Donald Trump team.

    The president said that if there had been something meaningful the ambassador would have made a report to the Foreign Minister, and the minister would have made a report to him but there have been none.

    "His boss is the foreign minister. Do you think I have the time to talk to our ambassadors all over the world every day? This is nonsense," the Russian president stressed.

    "Russia had no channels of communication with neither campaign, the campaigns of the US Presidential candidates. None whatsoever. Russia did not set up and did not have any channels with anyone," Putin said, commenting on media reports that Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump son-in-law, reportedly discussed with Kislyak in December establishing a back channel for communications between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

    "There may have been official contacts with the campaigns of all the candidates, which is a standard diplomatic practice," the president noted.

    Oil production
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Stronger Ties of Oil Leaders Russia, US, Saudi Arabia Could Benefit Market - Rosneft CEO
    Putin said that he was not aware of such a proposal and therefore could not comment on it.

    "I am not aware of such a proposal. No such proposal ever reached me," the president said.

    "I just find it amazing how you created a sensation where there wasn't anything at all. And proceeded to turn that sensation into a tool for fighting the sitting president. You know, you're just very resourceful people there, well done, probably your lives there are boring," Putin said.

    The president added that he had not talked to the ambassador about with meetings with the members of Trump team.

    "No, I haven't… because if there had been something meaningful he would have made a report to the minister, and the minister would have made a report to me. There weren't even any reports…. Nothing to talk about. There was not even a specific discussion of sanctions or something else," Putin said.

    Kelly also asked Putin about his relations with former US national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    "This sums up my entire acquaintanceship with Mr Flynn. If Mr Flynn and I had this kind of interaction, while you and I, we have spent an entire day together, and Mr Flynn was fired from his job, you then should be arrested and put in jail," the president joked.

    Related:

    'Guided by Rumors and Wild Guesses', US Wants to Expand Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Germany Ready to Pay Twice as Much for US Gas to Avoid Dependence on Russia
    Russia Ready to Discuss Missile Defense Systems Issue With US - Moscow
    Russian Ambassador Kislyak Says Ties With US 'Victim of Political Fighting'
    US-Led Economic Sanctions Backfired Boosting Putin’s Popularity in Russia
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Sergey Kislyak, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok