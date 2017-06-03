Merkel's Rival in German Election Calls Trump Most 'Non-American' President Ever

Trump "betrays" all US values like tolerance, democratic institutions and respect for human rights, the politician said in an interview with Spiegel Online

In his opinion, Trump's policy focuses on a "targeted violation of all taboos," which links him to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"But we must not forget: Trump is not the United States," Schultz said.

Schulz also commented on Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate Agreement.

According to the politician, Trump made this move because he wanted to lower environmental standards for American products and thus make their production cheaper.

"This is a very simple, but a very short-term calculation," Schulz said. "The abandonment of climate protection does not make American products more competitive. We, Germans, know that one can only be successful in the world market if one offers energy-efficient and thus climate-friendly products," the politician noted.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement , a move that has been severely criticized by many other countries. At the same time, the president expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be "fair to the United States."

The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) and was signed by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan.