17:26 GMT +303 June 2017
    This file photo taken on May 29, 2016 shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz during a remembrance ceremony to mark the centenary of the battle of Verdun, at the Douaumont Ossuary (Ossuaire de Douaumont), northeastern France.

    Merkel's Rival in German Election Calls Trump Most 'Non-American' President Ever

    © AFP 2017/ Frederick Florin
    Politics
    117810

    German politician and candidate for the Federal Chancellor, Martin Schulz, called Donald Trump the most ‘non-American' president the United States has ever had, German media reported.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Mincing No Words': Truth Behind Trump's Fall Out With Germany
    Trump "betrays" all US values like tolerance, democratic institutions and respect for human rights, the politician said in an interview with Spiegel Online.

    In his opinion, Trump's policy focuses on a "targeted violation of all taboos," which links him to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

    "But we must not forget: Trump is not the United States," Schultz said.

    Schulz also commented on Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate Agreement.

    According to the politician, Trump made this move because he wanted to lower environmental standards for American products and thus make their production cheaper.

    "This is a very simple, but a very short-term calculation," Schulz said. "The abandonment of climate protection does not make American products more competitive. We, Germans, know that one can only be successful in the world market if one offers energy-efficient and thus climate-friendly products," the politician noted.

    In this photo taken April 21, 2017, President Donald Trump looks out an Oval Office window at the White House in Washington following an interview with The Associated Press
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump's Decision on Paris Climate Accord Not Reflecting Economic Realities
    On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, a move that has been severely criticized by many other countries. At the same time, the president expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be "fair to the United States."

    The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in December 2015 at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) and was signed by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The deal aims to limit global average temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with parties to the deal agreeing to cut their emissions in accordance with the proposed plan.

    Tags:
    Angela Merkel, Martin Schulz, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
