One’s a ‘Bully,’ the Other ‘Sick’: Kathy Griffin, Trump Disgrace Each Other

Griffin, who has apologized more than once for the stunt, is now feeling especially oppressed. She said on Friday that she has been getting threats from Trump supporters.

“What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country,” Griffin complained, according to Variety, forgetting, apparently, about the Hollywood blacklist that ruined careers and lives in the 1940s and 1950s, not to mention the internment of Japanese nationals in camps during World War II and other brutal measures taken against supposed “threats” to the US and its leaders.

Having posed in something akin to a terrorist propaganda photoshoot with the supposed severed head of Washington’s commander-in-chief, Griffin now claims she is the victim of a ruthless scheme by Trump and his family. “As a result of the first family bullying her, she has been vilified, getting death threats, fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events cancelled,” said Lisa Bloom, Griffin’s attorney.

“The death threats that I'm getting are constant and they are detailed," Griffin said. "Today it's me. Tomorrow it could be you."

The Secret Service has also contacted Griffin, though her lawyer says their investigation will be closed quickly.

“I beg your forgiveness, I went too far,” Griffin said in an Instagram post after the photo generated a huge backlash, adding that sharing it was “wrong.”

Needless to say, Trump himself is no saint when it comes to publicly inciting violence. “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you?” Trump pleaded to an Iowa crowd last year. “Seriously,” he added.

He even promised to pay the legal fees of any would-be-fighters: in other words, to remove any risk for supporters to do his violent bidding.

And then he actually did it. A supporter elbowed a young black male in the face as he was leaving a Trump rally—even though the man was being escorted by police, who for whatever reason did nothing to protect the dissenter.

“I’ve actually instructed my people to look into it [paying the assailant’s legal fees],” Trump said on Meet The Press last March.

But the president wants pity when violence, even of a cartoonish sort, is projected toward him. “My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

One wonders how Barron will deal with his father boasting about sexually harassing women because, as the elder Trump said, when “you’re a star, they let you do anything.”