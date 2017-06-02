US Anti-North Korea Sanctions Continue to Affect Ties With Russia - Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Three Russian companies were targeted over alleged links to North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs in a new round of sanctions the United States announced on Thursday. These include Moscow-based companies Ardis-Bearings LLC and Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), and IPC’S subsidiary in Vladivostok, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct.

"This is a continuation, unfortunately, of the previous line. This causes nothing but regret," Peskov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.

"This is a factor that continues to have a negative impact on our bilateral relations. Rather, these inertial actions," Peskov stressed.