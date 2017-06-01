Register
23:04 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin. Vodovzvodnaya Tower, foreground. Background, right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, Ivan the Great Bell Tower and Cathedral of the Archangel.

    Russia Preparing Response to N Korea-Related US Sanctions on Russian Companies

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 981112

    Moscow is considering appropriate response to the latest US sanctions against Russian companies but does not want to bring bilateral relations to an impasse, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States on Thursday sanctioned three Russian companies and a Russian citizen over alleged links to sanctions over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

    "As for our possible response [to new restrictive measures introduced], we immediately took this issue into consideration," Ryabkov said.

    "We will be determine our answer based on the need not to drive our relations completely to a dead-end and work on the prospect of improving them. Today's actions of the US Treasury do not help accomplishing this task," he added.

    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US Sanctions 3 Russian Entities, 1 Individual for Connections to N Korean Nuke Program
    The US Treasury Department sanctioned Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, the Moscow-based companies Ardis-Bearings LLC and Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), and IPC’S subsidiary in Vladivostok, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct.

    Moreover, the Treasury sanctioned Russian, Chinese and North Korean nationals in connection with Pyongyang’s ballistics and nuclear programs. The individuals sanctioned were Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin of Russia, Ri Song-hyok from China and Kim Su-kwang from North Korea.

    As a result of the sanctions, all of Michurin and the companies’ assets subject to US jurisdiction are frozen and US companies are prohibited from doing business with them.

    Related:

    US Sanctions 3 Russian Entities for Connections to N Korean Nuke Program
    Why US' Sanctions Policy Against N Korea is Actually Aimed at Russia
    China Refutes Reports About Call for Delay on Anti-N Korea Sanctions Sent to US
    US Treasury Secretary Vows More Sanctions Against Iran, Syria, North Korea
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok