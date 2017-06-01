Russia Preparing Response to N Korea-Related US Sanctions on Russian Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States on Thursday sanctioned three Russian companies and a Russian citizen over alleged links to sanctions over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

"As for our possible response [to new restrictive measures introduced], we immediately took this issue into consideration," Ryabkov said.

"We will be determine our answer based on the need not to drive our relations completely to a dead-end and work on the prospect of improving them. Today's actions of the US Treasury do not help accomplishing this task," he added.

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS US Sanctions 3 Russian Entities, 1 Individual for Connections to N Korean Nuke Program

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, the Moscow-based companies Ardis-Bearings LLC and Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), and IPC’S subsidiary in Vladivostok, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct.

Moreover, the Treasury sanctioned Russian, Chinese and North Korean nationals in connection with Pyongyang’s ballistics and nuclear programs. The individuals sanctioned were Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin of Russia, Ri Song-hyok from China and Kim Su-kwang from North Korea.

As a result of the sanctions, all of Michurin and the companies’ assets subject to US jurisdiction are frozen and US companies are prohibited from doing business with them.