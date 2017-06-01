Russia Preparing Response to N Korea-Related US Sanctions on Russian Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States on Thursday sanctioned three Russian companies and a Russian citizen over alleged links to sanctions over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
"As for our possible response [to new restrictive measures introduced], we immediately took this issue into consideration," Ryabkov said.
"We will be determine our answer based on the need not to drive our relations completely to a dead-end and work on the prospect of improving them. Today's actions of the US Treasury do not help accomplishing this task," he added.
Moreover, the Treasury sanctioned Russian, Chinese and North Korean nationals in connection with Pyongyang’s ballistics and nuclear programs. The individuals sanctioned were Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin of Russia, Ri Song-hyok from China and Kim Su-kwang from North Korea.
As a result of the sanctions, all of Michurin and the companies’ assets subject to US jurisdiction are frozen and US companies are prohibited from doing business with them.
