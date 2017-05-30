Moldovan President Calls For Report From Officials Who Expelled Russian Envoys

–

CHISINAU (Sputnik)Dodon said that on Wednesday he would be heading to St. Petersburg, where he would take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I decided immediately after returning from St. Petersburg to convene the Supreme Security Council, where I will demand a detailed report from the Information and Security Service and the foreign minister," Dodon told reporters.

The Russian Embassy in Moldova on Monday received a note stating that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in the country. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said the decision was made on the basis of information received from security services. Dodon told Sputnik he condemned such actions by the Moldovan government.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Russia viewed these steps as a direct provocation by certain Moldovan forces against Dodon's policy and would adequately respond to Chisinau's actions.

