Moldovan President Asks Russia to Ignore Provocations Over Diplomats Expulsion

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday addressed the Russian authorities at a news conference with a request not to give in to provocations by the republic's government in connection with the expulsion of Russian diplomats on Monday.

"Dear Russian partners, over the last six months you have shown openness and readiness for strategic partnership. Do not give in to emotions and do not make hasty decisions in connection with these provocative actions of the Moldovan government," Dodon said.

The Russian Embassy in Moldova on Monday received a note stating that five Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in the country. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip said the decision was made on the basis of information received from security services . Dodon told Sputnik he condemned such actions by the Moldovan government.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said Russia viewed these steps as a direct provocation by certain Moldovan forces against Dodon's policy and would adequately respond to Chisinau's actions.

"Over the next few days, when I am in St. Petersburg [at the International Economic Forum, SPIEF], I have scheduled meetings with the leadership of Russia at various levels. I hope there will be a meeting with the president. We will discuss all that," Dodon told reporters.