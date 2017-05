© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Moldovan President Against Gov’t Decision to Expel Russian Diplomats

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian embassy in Moldova has confirmed receiving a note from Moldovan government on declaring five Russian diplomats persona non grata, while Dodon has condemned the move as an "outrageous act."

"We will think about an adequate response, but it will follow," Karasin said.

"In any case, we view this as a direct provocation against the course for improving bilateral [Russia-Moldova] relations, which has been lately carried out by Moldovan President Igor Dodon," the diplomat added.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!