Serbian President Considers Relations With Russia, China, US to Be Priority

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Strengthening cooperation with Russia, China, as well as the United States, remains Serbia's priority alongside the country's aspiration to join the European Union, President-Elect Alexandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"When I talk about the international community, I think not only about the west and the European Union, which we seek to join, and I am sure that it will remain Serbia's strategic aim. One of the strategic aims should also remain further enhancing our strongest traditional relations with Russia, China and, certainly, the United States," Vucic said, adding that those were the key priorities for the country's future.

The president noted that Serbian authorities and citizens have to work a lot to build up the country's image and hope for broad support from the international community.

In April, then-prime minister Vucic won the presidential election. Vucic has repeatedly said that good relations with Moscow and Beijing do not deter from Belgrade’s policy aimed at becoming an EU member state.

Vucic is due to assume office on Wednesday.