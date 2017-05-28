Register
03:54 GMT +328 May 2017
Live
    Search
    a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women

    Man Who Murdered Two People on Portland Train a Known White Supremacist

    © AP Photo/ Gillian Flaccus
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    The killer of two men who attempted to protect two women on a train in Portland, Oregon, from his threatening behavior has been identified as a notorious racial and religious bigot with a lengthy arrest record.

    On Friday, two local Portland men, 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, attempted to calm a man who had begun shouting epithets and other threats at two young women wearing traditional Muslim dress on a train in the northwestern US city.

    Men holding signs reading Black Lives Matter march in the 30th annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    © AFP 2017/ ROBYN BECK
    Skin Deep: New Poll Shows Americans See Racism as ‘Imminent Threat’

    The 35-year-old white male assailant, now identified as Jeremy Christian, pulled out a knife and attacked the two men who were attempting to diffuse the situation, killing them both. Christian then stabbed and injured a third person. The women the attacker harassed were not harmed, and Christian fled the train.

    According to the police report, officers responded to a call on Friday concerning a man verbally abusing two Muslim women. The report documented that "two of the victims attempted to intervene with the suspect and calm him down. The suspect attacked the men, stabbing three, before leaving the train."

    After being identified, Christian was arrested and booked on attempted murder, aggravated murder, hate crimes and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

    The killer was known to local police and residents. A vocal racist, Christian had been documented parading through city streets with an American flag draped around his shoulders yelling racial epithets and making Hitler salutes.

    As reported by the Portland Mercury, Christian has a criminal record beginning in 2002, when he was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping, as well as receiving a dangerous weapon conviction.

    Following the tragedy, a sister of Meche emailed a statement to The Washington Post about her brother. "In his final act of bravery, he held true to what he believed is the way forward. He will live in our hearts forever as the just, brave, loving, hilarious and beautiful soul he was. We ask that in honor of his memory, we use this tragedy as an opportunity for reflection and change. We choose love."

    Related:

    Georgia White Supremacist Indicted For Possessing Biotoxin
    FBI Arrests White Supremacist in US State of South Carolina for Planning Attack
    Trump’s Victory Leads to Uptick in Supremacist Sentiment in US
    Tags:
    attacks, bigotry, racism, Racism, murder, Portland Police Department, Portland, Oregon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok