Beijing Expects US to Refrain From Seeking Regime Change in N Korea

Wang noted that Tokyo had a "less positive stance" on the North Korean problem.
"We expect that Japan can and will act based on the interests of stability and safety in the region and will take positive and constructive stance," Wang stressed, adding that Beijing hoped that the Japanese side would not impede the negotiating process.
Russia and China have similar stances with regard to the North Korean threat, Wang underscored, specifying that both sides were calling on Pyongyang to abandon actions that violate existing UN Security Council resolutions.
In turn, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, the commander of the United States Forces Korea (USFK), said Thursday that the THAAD systems deployed in South Korea are used only to counter the North Korean threat. One day prior to the general's remarks, experts from the United States and Japan held their fifth annual Nonproliferation Dialogue in Tokyo to discuss ways to fully implement controls and UN resolutions to address the North Korean threat.
