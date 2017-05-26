Fox News Poll on Attitude to Russia Shows US 'Has Deficit of Truth' - Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Fox News conducted a survey saying that 64 percent of US citizens consider Russia as an enemy of the United States.
"The United States has the world's largest internal and external deficit of truth. This is a preset deception aimed at a negative attitude toward Russia," Yarovaya said.
In the same poll, 73 percent of respondents said that US President Donald Trump considered Russia to be an ally.
The Fox News poll was conducted on May 21-23 among 1,011 randomly chosen adults across the United States.
