24 May 2017
    Trump, Pope Francis Discuss Bilateral Relations, International Issues - Holy See

    US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have discussed bilateral relations between the United States and the Vatican as well as range of international issues, focusing particularly on the situation in the Middle East, the Holy See said in a statement on Wednesday.

    ROME (Sputnik) – Wednesday's meeting between Trump and Pope Francis in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace lasted for just over 30 minutes. Joining Trump was a US delegation of 12 more individuals, including his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka. After shaking hands, Pope Francis and Trump held their meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. Trump also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher.

    "During the cordial discussions, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, as well as the joint commitment in favour of life, and freedom of worship and conscience. It is hoped that there may be serene collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, engaged in service to the people in the fields of healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants," the statement said.

    The parties also discussed international problems, including the achievement of global peace through political negotiations and inter-religious dialogue.

    "The discussions then enabled an exchange of views on various themes relating to international affairs and the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue, with particular reference to the situation in the Middle East and the protection of Christian communities," the statement added.

    After the meeting, the two parties exchanged gifts. The pope's gifts to Trump included an image of an olive branch, which is a traditional symbol of peace.

    Later in the day, Trump will meet with top Italian officials.

    Holy See, Pope Francis, Donald Trump, United States
