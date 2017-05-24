Trump, Pope Francis Discuss Bilateral Relations, International Issues - Holy See

"During the cordial discussions, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, as well as the joint commitment in favour of life, and freedom of worship and conscience. It is hoped that there may be serene collaboration between the State and the Catholic Church in the United States, engaged in service to the people in the fields of healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants," the statement said.
"The discussions then enabled an exchange of views on various themes relating to international affairs and the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue, with particular reference to the situation in the Middle East and the protection of Christian communities," the statement added.
After the meeting, the two parties exchanged gifts. The pope's gifts to Trump included an image of an olive branch, which is a traditional symbol of peace.
Later in the day, Trump will meet with top Italian officials.
