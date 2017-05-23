Why McCain's Aggression Against Russia is 'Good Indicator for Russian Diplomacy'

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Americanist Sergei Sudakov noted that McCain's words shouldn't be taken too seriously as he "is not being respected" even among his own party members.

"McCain's voice is not the one that would be supported by all Republicans. Actually, he is a lone-showman. Even in his youth, the shadow of his father-general, who headed the US Navy, prevailed over him. McCain grew in his shadow, trying to excel. And now he continues to fight and behaves himself as a showman in the first place, not a politician. But each time, when he shows his incompetence, he further loses the confidence of the American public," Sudakov said.

© AP Photo/ Kevin Hagen US Senator McCain 'Regrets' FBI Director Comey's Dismissal by President Trump

The expert also recalled other facts from McCain's biography.

"Firstly, he received a record number of concussions when he was doing boxing. Moreover, after five and a half years spent in the pits in Vietnam, doctors said he had a mental disorder associated with autism, and what we see now is a very serious deviation from the norm," Sudakov stated.

In his turn, the head of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, stressed that one shouldn't pay much attention to McCain's words.

"There is no point in listening to what McCain said about Russia and its politicians. In my opinion, citing McCain is a bad manner for any reasonable person," Kosachev told Sputnik.

First deputy chairman of the State Duma's committee on international affairs, Dmitry Novikov, was not surprised about the statements made by the American senator.

"McCain is a well-known provocateur and a severe Russophobe, so there's nothing surprising about his insulting statements and rudeness toward Russia," Novikov told Sputnik. "However, the fact that he says such things means that he feels insecure, and such attacks are a good indicator for Russian diplomacy," he added.

US Senator John McCain in an offensive manner spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

"Mr. Lavrov is the stooge of a thug and a murderer, who used Russian precision weapons to strike hospitals in Aleppo, who has committed human rights issues all over the place," the US official stated.

McCain's words were followed by the reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry, with Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that the US Senator's behavior causes no other feelings than pity.

"Apparently, his own politicians are not enough for McCain as he produces much more poison. McCain has long evoked no other emotions than pity," the diplomat said.

McCain is well known for his tough anti-Russian position. Earlier, the senator repeatedly accused Moscow for alleged attacks on civilian objects in Syria. McCain also demanded the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions, citing Moscow's alleged "interference" in the US elections. However, neither he nor his colleagues have yet submitted evidence of any involvement by the Kremlin.