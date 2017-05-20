Russian FM Lavrov Refutes Claims That He Discussed Comey's Dismissal With Trump

Earlier this week, mainstream media outlets like the Washington Post, New York Times published articles claiming that Trump had told Lavrov that firing Comey ameliorated "great pressure."
"We did not touch on that topic at all," Lavrov told reporters on Saturday.
The media outlets that had claimed that the issue was raised during the meeting failed to provide any proof.
On May 9, Trump fired Comey following "clear recommendations" from both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Later, Trump said that he had made the decision himself.
