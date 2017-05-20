Saudi King Presents Trump With Top Civilian Honor Also Held by Putin

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais First Foreign Trip: 'Trump Going to Pay Tribute to Centers of World Religions'

During the official visit, President Donald Trump received Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honor from Saudi King Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al-Saud, previously bestowed upon Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, around Trump's neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh.

The host explained that the US president received the Honor for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."

The President United States with King Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦🇺🇸

gold necklace for trump #US #POTUS pic.twitter.com/XjepRkZ9r7 — هايف النقيز (@HaifProfile) May 20, 2017

Trump tweeted several photographs from the welcoming ceremony.

Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/JJOra0KfyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017

Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The trip will last nine days and will also include Israel, Italy, Vatican City and Belgium.