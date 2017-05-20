Saudi King Presents Trump With Top Civilian Honor Also Held by Putin

The host explained that the US president received the Honor for "his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world."
The President United States with King Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦🇺🇸— هايف النقيز (@HaifProfile) May 20, 2017
gold necklace for trump #US #POTUS pic.twitter.com/XjepRkZ9r7
Trump tweeted several photographs from the welcoming ceremony.
Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/JJOra0KfyR— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2017
Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
The trip will last nine days and will also include Israel, Italy, Vatican City and Belgium.
All comments
Show new comments (0)