Assange Not to Ask France for Asylum Personally - Lawyer

PARIS (Sputnik) — In 2010, Sweden began its investigation into rape allegedly committed by Assange. Since being granted political asylum by Ecuador in 2012, Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Assange did not want to be questioned in Sweden for fear that he might be extradited to the United States over his whistleblowing organization's exposure of classified documents that shed light on activities of the US government.

To all media, let me be clear:Julian Assange will not be asking for asylum in France. Mr Macron has been enjoined to intervene in his favor. — Juan Branco (@anatolium) 19 мая 2017 г. — Juan Branco (@anatolium) 19 мая 2017 г.

​Earlier in the day, Swedish prosecutors confirmed that the rape probe against Assange had been dropped following a seven-year investigation, but UK police said Assange would still have to be arrested if he stepped out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he took refuge in 2012. Branco then told Franceinfo broadcaster that Assange would try to seek asylum in France and ask Paris to make such a gesture, adding that it would be a "responsibility" of France to do that.