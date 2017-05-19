Russia Has Enough Reasons to Set Commission on US Interference - Lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 19 (Sputnik) — Russia has enough reasons to create a special commission to investigate the issue of US interference in country's internal affairs, State Duma lawmaker Vyacheslav Nikonov said Friday.

"The United States is currently conducting investigation on our alleged 'interference' in the US elections… if they have reasons to create a commission to investigate Russian intervention in the US elections, we have even more reasons to create a commission to investigate the facts of US interference in Russian internal affairs," Nikonov said during the Duma's plenary session.

On Wednesday, US Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to head the federal investigation into President Donald Trump and his associates' alleged ties to Russia.

The investigation into alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election held in November 2016 began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Trump.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states.