Moscow Slams US Report on Alleged Crimes Against Civilians by Syrian Authorities

Damascus Says US DoS Accusations on Crematorium in Sednaya Prison False

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Acting Assistant Secretary for the US Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones said that the Syrian government had reportedly installed a crematorium in the Sednaya prison to mass dispose of detainees' remains.

The allegations were part of declassified information disclosed by the US State Department on alleged actions by the Syrian government against civilians. Damascus has already denied the claims, while the UN said that the report lacks evidence.

"The document contains a well-known, far from original, set of stereotypical allegations. Unfortunately, all of them are unproven again, all the allegations are lacking any facts pointing out at 'numerous violations of the norms of international law' by Damascus," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.

Following the release of the report, the US Treasury Department added more anti-Syrian sanctions which were imposed against Bashar Assad's cousins among others.