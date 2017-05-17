Register
22:21 GMT +317 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, disembarks from a plane upon his arrival in Washington, US May 15, 2017.

    US Officials Say Erdogan Bodyguards Behind Brutality at Turkish Embassy

    © REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    Authorities in Washington say that the brawl that broke out in front of the Turkish embassy in DC on Tuesday was instigated by Turkish government officials attacking Kurdish and anti-Erdoğan protesters.

    ​US officials say that the men captured on camera assaulting the protesters were bodyguards of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The men allegedly had accompanied the controversial Turkish leader as part of his official retinue during his visit to the United States.

    About two dozen demonstrators converged outside the Turkish embassy to protest the Erdoğan regime, specifically his government's relationship with the Kurdish minority. The video depicted counter-demonstrators in dark suits descending on the protesters, some from the direction of the embassy. 

    ​"It was a pretty aggressive assault by people who were very well prepared. I think they were security or bodyguards or part of that contingent that traveled with President Erdogan," said Aran Hamparian, the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, who took the now widely-circulated video.

    During the fight, nine individuals were injured, one of which was a police officer. At least one of  the wounded demonstrators suffered severe injuries.

    ​"They think they can engage in the same sort of suppression of protest and free speech that they engage in in Turkey," said Flint Arthur, one of the protesters. "They stopped us for a few minutes… but we still stayed and continued to protest Erdogan's tyrannical regime."

    DC Mayor Muriel Bowser called the fighting a "violent attack on a peaceful demonstration" and an "affront to DC values and our rights as Americans."

    ​"I strongly condemn these actions and have been briefed by Chief Newsham on our response," she said in a statement. "The Metropolitan Police Department will continue investigating the incident and will work with federal partners to ensure justice is served."

    DC police announced two arrests: Necmi Ayten, a 49-year-old New Yorker who owns an e-commerce business, was arrested for aggravated assault, while Jalal Kheirabaoi, a 42-year-old Virginian was arrested for assault of a police officer. 

    ​Neither of the men arrested were Erdoğan employees. However, DC police say that they will continue to pursue charges against anyone guilty of criminal acts during the protests. 

    "This is a city where people should be allowed to come and peacefully protest," said DC Chief of Police Peter Newsham in a brief Wednesday news conference. DC police have announced that they have partnered with the State Department and the Secret Service to identify the culprits behind the violence.

    Related:

    Several Hospitalized After Clashes at Turkish Embassy During Erdogan Visit
    Turkish Party Holds Protest Near US Embassy Against US Missile Attack in Syria
    Turkey Issues 80 Arrest Warrants for Lawyers of Gulen Movement Suspects
    Over 4,000 Officials Fired in Turkey in Crackdown Over Failed Coup Attempt
    Erdogan's 'Historic' Visit to US Fails to Produce Outcome Turkey Wanted
    Tags:
    arrest, demonstration, protest, DC Metropolitan Police Department, Muriel Bowser, Peter Newsham, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok