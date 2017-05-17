Moscow Vows to Continue Advancing Syria Safe Zones Proposal

The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.
"We submitted our draft resolution on this matter. It is on the table of the UN Security Council. We will continue to promote our proposals depending on the course of consultations in other formats," Gatilov said following his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.
The agreement between Moscow, Tehran and Ankara presumes the cessation of airstrikes and combat actions between the Syrian Army and militants who have already joined or will join the ceasefire regime, according to Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy.
The deal was discussed earlier this week during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.
