US, Japan Top Diplomats Say N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Sanctions Call

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — North Korea's latest missile test serves as a call for all countries to impose stricter sanctions on Pyongyang, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday after a phone call between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Both Secretary Tillerson and Foreign Minister Kishida agreed that the DPRK's [North Korea’s] latest provocation served as another call for all nations to impose far stronger sanctions against the DPRK," the statement said.