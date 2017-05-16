Register
17:33 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    Trump 'Wanted to Be Friends With Russia But Ruined Everything'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 45061

    United States President Donald Trump was expected to revive Washington's strained relations with Russia to unlock joint capabilities to resolve global challenges, but less than six months after the inauguration both sides have expressed frustration at the increasingly deteriorating state of bilateral ties.

    "Donald Trump was supposed to do something incredible when it comes to dialogue with Russia, a new reset, but the relationship has only worsened. At least this is what former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates told the media," Radio Sputnik observer Maria Balyabina wrote in an article titled "Wanted to Make Friends With Russia, But Made Things Worse. Trump Ruined Everything."

    Earlier this month, Gates told CBS that the bilateral relationship has deteriorated after the presidential election in the United States. He added that "there really hasn't been any slack cut for the Russians," referring to the way the Trump administration has treated Moscow.

    "It turns out that Trump's supporters have suffered for alleged 'ties with Russia' in vain," Balyabina observed. "The search for 'the Kremlin's hand' in the US election and activities of the new administration will clearly continue. Apparently, Trump wants to avoid this so much that he makes every effort to prove that he is independent and Moscow has nothing to do with anything. In any case, the US president has not 'cut Russia any slack,' as Gates put it."

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Trump Says Had 'Absolute Right' to Share With Russia Facts on Terror, Airline Flight Safety
    Balyabina emphasized that this is not something that Russia wanted to achieve in the first place. Moscow's only hope was that the Trump administration would "refrain from making things worse," she said. "If Gates is to be trusted, this turned out to be unattainable."

    The Kremlin has also pointed to the lack of progress in the stated goal of improving Washington's poor relationship with Moscow. In early April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "the level of trust at the working level and especially at the military level has not become better but most likely has degraded" after Donald Trump came to power.

    "The assessment is crystal clear, particularly after the US airstrike in Syria," she said. "Opponents of Donald Trump and supporters of Hillary Clinton welcomed the attack, but the operation has also left them confused: should they still criticize the new president for 'excessive affection' toward the Kremlin or praise him for the lack thereof."

    Balyabina was referring to the Pentagon's massive airstrike on the Shayrat air base, operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Washington claimed that the facility was ostensibly used to store toxic substances and launch a chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, a town in the Idlib province.

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Open to Cooperate with Russia, Iran to Establish Peace in Syria - White House
    Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied these claims, saying that they have not used toxic substances against civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Damascus did not use chemical weapons since the Assad government destroyed these armaments under a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington in 2013.

    Moscow and Damascus condemned the Pentagon's operation, the first of its kind during the six-year-long Syrian War.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    How Trump's Opponents Try to Bind His 'Hands and Feet' Using Russia as a Pretext
    US Lawmaker Calls for Trump's Impeachment Over 'Obstruction' of Russian Probe
    Washington Should Cure Anti-Russia Hysteria With Memory of WWII, Analyst Says
    Laughing Up Their Sleeves: Trump Watching Russia's Response Closer Than We Think
    Tags:
    US-Russian relations, Robert Gates, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok