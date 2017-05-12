Register
    US Secretary of Defence James Mattis delivers a speech during a press conference following the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at NATO headquarter in Brussels

    Mattis to Attend Meetings With Erdogan at White House on Tuesday - Pentagon

    © AFP 2017/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that US Secretary of Defense James Mattis will participate in meetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Eskisehir, Turkey, March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Tensions to Increase in Turkey After Erdogan Referendum Victory - US Intel Chief
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) US Secretary of Defense James Mattis will participate in meetings with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Friday.

    "Tuesday is the visit to Washington by President Erdogan of Turkey. The secretary [Mattis] will be attending part of those meetings at the White House," Davis told reporters.

    The spokesperson noted that later on Tuesday, Mattis will host Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Isik at the Pentagon.

    The White House has previously said that Trump and Erdogan would discuss strengthening cooperation in anti-terrorism operations.

    Tags:
    White House, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, James Mattis, United States
