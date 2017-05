© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic 12

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Harris Interactive-Atlantico survey for the RMC radio station found 15 percent would back Bayrou , a veteran of three previous presidential votes, while 10 percent would opt for former ecology minister Jean-Louis Borloo.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron formed a liberal alliance with Bayrou in February after he gave up a separate candidacy to endorse the fellow centrist.

Macron presented on Thursday a diverse and gender-equal list of 428 candidates for this June’s parliamentary elections, which the poll suggested was viewed favorably by three-quarters of French respondents.