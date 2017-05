© AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV Visa Liberalization With Ukraine Gives EU 'Powerful Leverage' Over Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union's latest decision to grant Ukrainian citizens 90-day visa-free travel is a "carrot on a string" that does little in the way of easing the current system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Council said it had approved a measure granting Ukrainian citizens 90-day visa-free travel within the bloc.

"We understand that the so-called visa-free regime with Ukraine is to some extent this carrot on a string that slightly eases the existing system," Meshkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club.

The deputy minister added that Russia is "not ready to take unilateral steps" regarding the issue of visas with the European Union.